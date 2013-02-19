Chinese authorities close cashless casino bar in island resort

Feb 19 Chinese authorities said they had shut
down a cashless casino bar in the resort island of Hainan on
Tuesday, two days after a Reuters report drew attention to it.
Casino gambling in China is only legal in Macau. Firms there
earned $38 billion from punters last year, a business that could
be threatened if legal gambling was extended to other parts of
the country.
Jesters, part of the newly opened Mangrove Tree Resort World
in Sanya Bay, offered hotel guests the chance to win points that
could be used to pay for accommodation, luxury goods, jewellery
and artwork for sale at the resort.
"We have shut the entertainment bar," said Chen Guangfa, the
deputy director of the Sanya Culture and Sports Bureau. "We are
investigating it and so far, it looks like they have violated
their operating regulations."
"When we approved it, the regulations and the certificate
said its operations would be entertainment in nature, but inside
the bar there are some games and they've gone beyond the scope
of the regulations, so we closed it down."
She declined to comment on whether the activities
constituted gambling, pending completion of the probe. Reuters
has not seen the regulations or certificate referred to by Chen.
The colourful owner, Zhang Baoquan, had told Reuters the
government was monitoring the concept of cashless
gambling.
"Our casino bar is the first in the country. The government
is monitoring, it's a test," Zhang told Reuters in a recent
interview.
Following his comments, authorities in Sanya said they had
never allowed any form of gambling and had shut the bar down,
pending the full results of an investigation conducted with the
local police.
A public relations executive at the Mangrove Tree, Belinda
Chen, declined to confirm whether authorities had launched a
probe into the bar. She said it had been closed since this
morning due to an air-conditioning fault.
"It has been closed for maintenance," she said by telephone.
"I can't talk about this more. I have no further details."
A company source based in Beijing said the Reuters report
had attracted significant attention, but reiterated that the
Mangrove Tree is not involved in anything illegal. The source
also said the casino was closed for maintenance purposes.
Reuters was unable to determine what Mangrove Tree had
listed on its operating documents or whether the facility was
experiencing difficulties with its air conditioning.
A propaganda department official surnamed Lu in Hainan's
provincial government office said that casino gambling wasn't
allowed on Hainan island.
Mangrove Tree Resort owner Zhang wasn't reachable for
comment, nor was Chen Xuhua, the president of Beijing Mangrove
International Hotels & Resorts.
Other casino operators had also been eyeing Sanya Bay. MGM
Resorts International opened a hotel there last year and
Caesars Entertainment Corp is set to open a hotel in
2014.