China temporarily lifts ban on sale of foreign games consoles

BEIJING Jan 7 China's State Council has
temporarily lifted a ban on the sale of foreign games consoles,
paving the way for firms like Sony Corp, Microsoft Corp
and Nintendo Co Ltd to enter a multi-billion
dollar video game market.
The suspension of the 14-year-old ban permits
"foreign-invested enterprises" to make games consoles within
Shanghai's free trade zone and sell them in China, providing
they gain government approval, the government said in a
statement posted on its website on Monday.
The statement gave no further details.