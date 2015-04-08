China sales of smaller, leaner SUVs soar amid car controls

* China's car sales growth slowing
* Yet SUV sales soar and outpace sedans
* Rising wealth, licence plate caps support SUV demand
* But Chinese SUVs are smaller than U.S. versions
By Chen Aizhu and Adam Rose
BEIJING, April 9 Edward Bao, a Chinese highway
operations manager in the coastal city of Ningbo, is hunting for
a bigger car for his young family and is considering trading up
from a compact sedan to a sports utility vehicle (SUV).
Bao is part of China's swelling ranks of middle-class
consumers who are upgrading to SUVs and in the process heating
up competition between domestic car firms and global giants as
other parts of the world's largest auto market slow.
A slide in gasoline prices has been the main factor driving
SUV sales in the United States, but in China there are other
powerful forces at work.
Growing wealth is clearly crucial, but limits on the number
of new licence plates in congested cities are also pushing
consumers to pick a larger or more pricey ride when they get the
chance to buy.
The shift towards larger, family-friendly cars could also
start to be helped by demographics after a relaxation in the
country's strict one-child policy more than a year ago.
Targeting Chinese consumers, car firms are developing more
compact SUVs better suited to high-density urban environments
than American-style gas guzzlers, as Beijing tries to contain
choking pollution.
"We need a more spacious car, now that we have a
two-year-old baby," said Bao, 33, who has a budget of 300,000
yuan ($48,000).
After driving a Toyota Corolla for almost five years, Bao
has narrowed his search down to a Honda CR-V SUV or a Volkswagen
Tiguan both with larger 2.4 litre engines.
Retail sales of SUVs soared more than a third last year to
3.82 million, and have more than doubled since 2012, according
to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).
The pace of growth in China's overall car sales has slowed
with a cooling economy, but SUV sales are far outpacing
purchases of sedans. Nomura expects almost 5.2 million SUVs to
hit the market this year, up 27 percent and compared to a mere 1
percent rise in sedans to 12.5 million vehicles.
Soaring demand for SUVs has been also been buoyed by wider
availability of financing and by a more regular car replacement
cycle that is beginning to form as the market matures.
"China's economy has reached a sweet spot that has a large
group of affluent consumers with $8,000-9,000 annual income.
Properties may be too pricey for them, but not a new car," said
Wu Kang, Beijing-based vice chairman for energy consultancy FGE.
SHANGHAI CAR SHOW
Tight caps on new licence plates in major cities like
Beijing - where only 120,000 new licence plates for
conventionally fuelled cars will be issued this year via lottery
- have also boosted demand for SUVs, or similar multi-purpose
vehicles (MPVs) like minivans, at the expense of sedans.
The restrictions which are meant to fight congestion and cut
exhaust emissions, have pushed consumers towards bigger SUVs,
particularly with the odds of getting a licence plate in the
capital only 164 to 1.
Seeking a slice of a growing market, foreign and domestic
marques launched 29 SUVs in China last year, roughly double the
previous year, according to consultancy Automotive Foresight.
The Shanghai autoshow, one of Asia's biggest car shows, is
set to see more SUVs showcased when it kicks off on April 22.
Honda has said it plans to unveil a new SUV
prototype tailored for the Chinese market and jointly developed
with its local units Guangqi Honda Automobile and Dongfeng Honda
Automobile.
Small SUVs like Ford's EcoSport are growing in
popularity, while the low sticker price of Chinese brand Great
Wall Motor Co Ltd's Haval H6 makes it a
perennial bestseller.
FUEL DEMAND
The boom in sales of heavier SUVs is likely to boost
gasoline demand, although a slowing economy means gasoline
demand growth this year is set to cool to 7.7 percent, China
National Petroleum Corporation has said, down from an estimated
10.8 percent growth last year.
This is despite the 50 percent drop in global oil prices
since last June, which after hikes in consumption tax on fuel,
has only been partially reflected in pump prices.
SUVs can burn up to a fifth more fuel versus lighter sedans
with comparable engines, said James Chao, Asia head of IHS
Automotive. Chinese SUVs tend, however, to have smaller engines
than their U.S. peers and mandatory fuel economy targets mean
fuel efficiency is increasing.
($1 = 6.2103 Chinese yuan renminbi)
