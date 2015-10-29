UPDATE 2-China signs deal with Germany for 130 Airbus jets

* Airbus building completion centre in Tianjin
* Boeing also planning China completion centre
By Andreas Rinke
BEIJING, Oct 29 China and Germany signed a deal
on Thursday that will see Chinese airlines buy 130 jets
manufactured by Airbus Group SE, sending shares in the
European planemaker higher.
The order, valued at $17 billion, was announced after
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel met China's Premier Li
Keqiang in Beijing.
Shares in Airbus, the world's second-largest aerospace
company behind Boeing Co, were up 2 percent at 60.87
euros by 0845 GMT.
Airbus is battling its U.S. rival for dominance of the
Chinese market, which Boeing estimates is worth $1 trillion over
the next two decades.
Air China Ltd and other Chinese carriers are
expanding fleets as the number of passengers travelling within
China and overseas is set to triple over the next two decades.
To help secure more orders in China Airbus agreed in July to
build a 150 million-euro completion centre for A330 wide-body
jets in Tianjin where it has already been assembling A320
narrow-body planes sold mostly to Chinese airlines.
Thursday's deal includes a firm order for 30 A330 jets, on
which China had already taken an option in June.
The order allays fears that production of the wide-body jet,
which faces competition from Boeing's newer 787 Dreamliner, may
have to be cut again while Airbus prepares to introduce an
upgraded model with new engines to boost sales.
"It is obviously good news, notably for the A330. This
announcement will be a relief for investors as the risk of
further cuts will move away once and for all," a Paris-based
stockmarket trader said.
The order also includes 100 of the company's best-selling
A320 family of medium-haul jets.
Both types of aircraft are a key source of cash for Airbus.
In September Boeing also signed a cooperation document with
Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac) to build a
completion centre for its 737 jets in China.
The deal was seen as a boost for Comac, which has been
struggling to build its C919, a narrow-body jet it is developing
to compete with the 737 and A320.
($1 = 0.9153 euros)
(Writing by Matthew Miller and Fang Yan, Additional reporting
by Tim Hepher, Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)