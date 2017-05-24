版本:
Germany says makes progress with China on electric car quotas

BEIJING May 24 Germany has made good progress with China on how to introduce quotas aimed at producing more electric vehicles, Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday, adding that more details needed to be worked out.

Beijing is considering easing its proposed quotas after the automotive industry pushed back over the scale and pace of the plans.

Germany has said it supports China's plan to put more electric cars on its roads as long as the drive is not discriminatory against foreign carmakers.

Gabriel said more clarity on the issue will be sought in the coming weeks before Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Germany to take part in the July 7-8 G20 leaders' summit in Hamburg. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Joseph Nasr in Berlin; Editing by Paul Carrel)
