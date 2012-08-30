Merkel says "absolute political will" to stabilise euro

BEIJING Aug 30 The euro zone has an "absolute political will" to stabilise the single currency, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday after talks with Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao in Beijing.

On a trade row with China over imports of solar modules, Merkel said Germany was not planning a lawsuit against China and that both sides should try to solve the problems through talks. She added that the German government would seek to convince the EU of her approach.