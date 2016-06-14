REFILE-Germany, China eye joint business efforts in Africa, Asia

(Fixes dateline)
By Andreas Rinke
SHENYANG, China, June 14 Germany and China plan
to pursue business opportunities in Africa and Asia together,
German government and industry sources said this week during
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's ninth visit to China.
They cited particular interest in areas such as
infrastructure, energy, transportation, environmental
protection, agriculture and health care.
Merkel told reporters during a visit to a high-technology
forum that China had made huge strides in many business areas,
including its construction of rail cars, with its production
costs possibly undercutting those of German manufacturers.
"If we join forces and get active in markets such as Asia or
Africa, we can all benefit from our combined strength," Merkel
told reporters.
Merkel's trip comes in the midst of a furious debate over
Chinese takeovers in Europe and fears over the loss of key
technology, with some politicians calling for tougher
restrictions. During her trip, Merkel praised the growing
maturity and breadth of German-Chinese relations but also
challenged Beijing to ensure a level playing field for German
firms.
The sources said further cooperation was aimed at helping
German companies cope better with increasing competition and
rapid technology increases by Chinese firms, and to help Chinese
firms learn greater respect for international norms and
standards, including environmental concerns.
Joint business campaigns could help German firms, which have
complained in recent years that they find it difficult to
compete with Chinese firms in overseas markets, given their
ability to tap into large government subsidies.
Joint German-Chinese teams could knock competitors out of
the running, while helping German firms tap into larger Chinese
financial resources, the sources said. Financing could be
provided through a new Chinese "Silk Road Fund" and the new
Asian Investment Bank, they added.
Siemens, for instance, signed an agreement with
China's rail car manufacturer CRRC late on Monday,
and further agreements are planned in the energy sector, the
sources said.
On the governmental level, China and Germany also pledged to
increase their cooperation in Afghanistan, beginning with a
pilot project in training for work in underground mines, and
development projects in Africa, the sources said.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing
by Alexandra Hudson)