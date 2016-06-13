UPDATE 1-Merkel leaves door open to German counter-bid for Kuka

(Adds comment by German economy ministry spokeswoman)

BEIJING, June 13 German Chancellor Angela Merkel signalled on Monday that she would not try to prevent a Chinese takeover of German robot maker Kuka but also left the door open to German firms making a counter-offer.

Augsburg-based Kuka is the target of a takeover bid by Chinese home appliance maker Midea. The offer has fanned a furious debate over Chinese takeovers in Europe, with some German politicians calling for tougher restrictions.

"I still think there is an opportunity to come to a good solution," Merkel said at a joint news conference with the Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during a visit to Beijing.

"And by the way nobody in Germany is forbidden from getting involved with Kuka," she added. "Now we have to look to see what solutions can be found."

A spokeswoman for the German economy ministry said during a news conference in Berlin that no alternative offer had been received for Kuka.

"But we'd be pleased if there is one," she added.

Li stressed that it was a private sector issue and should be wound up according to international conventions.

No German firms have come forward as possible white knights for Kuka. Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser said at the weekend that he had no interest in making a bid for the firm.

Merkel said there was a general openness towards investments from China but in return, it was expected that China opened up and offered the same investment conditions: "Germany has always offered itself as an open investment market for businesses, including for Chinese companies," she said.

Li later told a business forum that China had got the message.

"China will continue to open up, and will take further steps to attract foreign investors," Li said, noting that foreign investors in China could set up wholly-owned enterprises not just joint ventures. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Ben Blanchard in Beijing; Writing by Michelle Martin and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Noah Barkin and Louise Heavens)