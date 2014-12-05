版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 5日 星期五 11:42 BJT

GM's Cadillac aims to increase global annual sales to over 500,000 by 2020-exec

SHANGHAI Dec 5 General Motors Co's Cadillac aims to increase its global annual sales to over 500,000 cars by 2020, a senior executive said on Friday.

Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen made the comments at an event in Shanghai. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Brenda Goh)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐