版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 21日 星期四 11:24 BJT

BRIEF-GM China head says no change to current capacity plan

Jan 21 General Motors Co 's China head: *Says no change to current capacity plans despite the slowing economy *Says no major changes to workforce plan *Says could see more pricing pressure in overall market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Kazunori Takada)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐