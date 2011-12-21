GM to recall nearly 10,000 Cadillac SRX in China: govt agency

BEIJING Dec 21 Shanghai General Motors Co will recall nearly 10,000 Cadillac SRX crossover vehicles imported to China because of transmission defects, a Chinese government quality control agency said on Wednesday.

Shanghai GM, a joint venture between General Motors Co and SAIC Motor Corp, will recall 9,862 of the 2011 Cadillac SRX model, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said on its website.

Shift cables in the SRX could become disconnected from the gearbox, making the vehicle unable to shift correctly, the agency said.

"In extreme cases, the vehicle may not be able to start, or could make unexpected movements, which is a safety risk," the agency statement said, without giving details.

Shanghai GM is attempting to contact SRX owners and will make repairs to the transmission at no charge, the agency said.

A GM China spokeswoman said she did not have information about the recall.