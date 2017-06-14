CORRECTED-China approves 16 GMO crop varieties for import - agriculture ministry

UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
(Corrects name of Syngenta corn trait to Agrisure Viptera, not Duracade, and spelling of Dow AgroSciences instead of Agrisciences, paragraph 1)
BEIJING, June 14 China has approved 16 genetically modified (GMO) crop varieties for import from June 12, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday, including Syngenta's MIR162 Agrisure Viptera corn and Dow AgroSciences' Enlist corn.
The products in total include five GMO soybean varieties, four GMO corn varieties, three rapeseed varieties, three cotton varieties and a sugar beet product. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.