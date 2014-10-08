Syngenta confirms it applied to cultivate GMO corn in China

| BEIJING
BEIJING Oct 8 Swiss-based seed firm Syngenta
had applied for cultivation approval for its MIR162
GMO corn in China, but later halted the process to focus on
winning import approval for the grain, a company spokesman told
Reuters.
Syngenta is being sued by trader Cargill and
others for failing to win approval for its Viptera GMO corn,
known as MIR162, in major market China before selling the seed
to farmers in the United States.
Cargill alleges that Syngenta's application for cultivation
approval as well as import approval may have subjected Viptera
to more intensive regulatory scrutiny and a lengthier approval
process by the Chinese government.
"Syngenta followed common industry practice and initially
applied for cultivation approval of MIR162 in China; however, we
later stopped this work to focus solely on the import
application," spokesman Paul Minehart said in an email.
(Reporting By Dominique Patton)