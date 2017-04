BEIJING Feb 28 China blocked the entry of 887,000 tonnes of U.S. corn between November last year and Feb. 24 because the shipments included a genetically-modified strain that has not been approved, Xinhua quoted a quarantine official as saying on Friday.

China has rejected shipments since November because they contained MIR 162 corn, a GMO strain developed by Syngenta AG that is not approved for import by China.