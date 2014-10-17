China gold output growth to slow to less than 1 pct by 2018-BMI

* Output growth in no.1 producer seen slowing significantly
* Imports will likely increase to meet demand, analyst says
* Chinese gold mining cos seen looking overseas for growth
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Oct 17 Growth in gold mine output from
number one producer China is set to slow significantly in coming
years in the face of declining ore grades and waning
profitability, analysts Business Monitor International said on
Friday.
Lower mine production will pave the way for rising imports
to meet persistent strength in demand from Chinese consumers,
BMI analyst Xinying Chia said, while domestic mining companies
will also look overseas to boost production.
In an interview with the Reuters Global Gold Forum, Hong
Kong-based Chia said Chinese mine output growth was expected to
slide to 0.9 percent in 2018, from around 6 percent this year.
"Many domestic miners are grappling with the problems of
depleting reserves, falling ore grades and rising cash costs,"
Chia said.
"Falling gold prices will compound the impact of these
challenges by reducing economic mine reserves and eroding
miners' profit margins," she said. Gold prices have
fallen by more than a quarter since the beginning of 2013.
Growth in Chinese mine production has been swift in recent
years, with production volumes more than doubling in tonnage
terms in the decade to 2013, according to data from GFMS
analysts at Thomson Reuters.
China took over from South Africa as the world's biggest
producer of the metal in 2007, and last year also became its
biggest consumer, ahead of historic number one India.
Foreign expansion is likely to be a growing priority for
Chinese mining companies, Chia said. China's largest listed gold
producer Zijin Mining Group has expressed an
interest in overseas acquisitions.
State-owned China National Gold Group Corp has also had
talks with world number one gold miner Barrick Gold
about potential partnerships.
"This is a sign of things to come," Chia said. "We expect
more Chinese miners to team up with western miners going forward
in order to reduce funding cost and increase the chances of
developing a project successfully."
She said she expected the hunt for gold mining assets
outside China would gather pace in years to come, with
Australia, Peru, Canada, Colombia and the United States all
attractive destinations for investment.
"Zijin Mining launched a $1.3 billion fund in August 2014
for the overseas acquisitions of mining assets due to falling
production at its Zijinshan mine in China," she said.
Growing political ties between China and Africa will also
spur the development of projects in Ghana and Congo, she added.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey, editing by William Hardy)