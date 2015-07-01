Exchange denies rumor that Goldman Sachs is shorting China's stock market

SHANGHAI, July 1 China's Financial Futures
Exchange on Wednesday squashed rumors that foreign investors
including Goldman Sachs have been shorting Chinese stocks
using index futures, the latest move by regulators to calm
market anxiety following two weeks of panic selling.
The deep correction in China stocks, which knocked main
indexes down over 20 percent in just a
fortnight, has sparked conspiracy theories involving foreign
speculators.
Rumors have been swirling lately that overseas institutions
including Goldman and the Hong Kong unit of China Southern Asset
Management Co have been shorting China's index futures.
The Financial Futures Exchange, which hosts China's stock
index futures, said on Wednesday that the 63 overseas
institutions that currently trade index futures in China,
including Goldman, can only trade for risk-hedging purposes.
China Southern hasn't even opened an account at the
exchange, the exchange said.
"These institutions' risk-hedging using index futures
conform to relevant rules, and there's no such thing as massive
shorting," it said in its official microblog.
The exchange said it would ask regulators to punish those
who spread rumors that threaten to seriously disrupt market
order.
Goldman declined to comment on the rumour. China Southern's
Hong Kong unit couldn't be immediately reached for comment as
Wednesday is a public holiday in the city.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)