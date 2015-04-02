China Internet agency says Google move 'unacceptable'

BEIJING, April 2 A Chinese Internet agency said on Thursday that Google Inc's decision to no longer recognise certificates of trust issued by the authority is "unacceptable and unintelligible".

Google said on its official security blog on Wednesday that it would no longer recognise the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC) certificate authorities, following an investigation into a potential security lapse.

CNNIC, which calls itself a "constructor, operator and administrator of infrastructure in Chinese information society", responded in a statement on its website that Google should consider user rights and interests.

"For the users that CNNIC has already issued the certificates to, we guarantee that your lawful rights and interests will not be affected," the agency said. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Stephen Coates)