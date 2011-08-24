版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 24日 星期三 11:47 BJT

China says Google has not sought approval on Motorola bid

BEIJING Aug 24 China's Commerce Ministry said it had not received an application for regulatory approval from Google Inc on its planned $12.5 billion purchase of Motorola Mobility Holdings .

Under Chinese laws, enterprises that run businesses in China and that earn annual revenues of 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) globally and 400 million yuan in China must seek government approval for a proposed acquisition. (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐