Chinese policymakers eye e-commerce as linchpin of growth

BEIJING Nov 16 China should support its
e-commerce industry with preferential policies, given the role
it plays in stimulating domestic consumption and economic
growth, China's State Council said in a paper released on
Sunday.
The State Council's explicit support for the e-commerce
industry and the development of related technologies, such as
online payment processing and e-commerce logistics, comes as the
country's leadership seeks to stoke domestic consumption amid
slowing growth rates.
China's state media has pointed to the $9.3 billion worth of
goods bought on Nov. 11, the annual online shopping day known as
Singles' Day, as a sign that Chinese consumers can increasingly
become the country's economic engine even as key sectors such as
real estate sputter.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, the newly-public $280
billion e-tailer that has become a champion for China's tech
industry on the global stage, will likely be one of the main
beneficiaries of national policies in what is already the
world's second-largest e-commerce market.
JD.com, China's second largest e-commerce firm, also
listed on the Nasdaq this year following a high-profile public
offering in May.
The State Council, China's cabinet, did not issue any
specific policy recommendations for e-commerce, but its periodic
opinions are viewed as indicative of the direction of Chinese
industrial policy.
Chinese policymakers have emphasized promoting IT companies
as a way to move the country beyond export-based manufacturing
and up the economic value chain.
The State Council also pushed for the "transformation and
upgrade" of the agricultural sector, greater use of
energy-saving products and recycling, and the development of the
service industry.
President Xi Jinping told world leaders at the Group of 20
summit in Australia this week that China would be able to
maintain "stable, sustainable and balanced growth" amid mounting
concerns of a potentially sharp slowdown.
Chinese official data showed third-quarter gross domestic
product grew 7.3 percent, the slowest pace since the global
financial crisis.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Clelia Oziel)