Gucci replaces 2 China store managers after staff-abuse allegations

BEIJING Oct 14 European luxury group Gucci said on Friday it replaced two managers in southern China and was in contact with local authorities after former workers at a store released an open letter alleging employee abuse.

Former employees at Gucci's Shenzhen store complained they were forced to work extra hours without pay, had to ask permission to use the toilet or to get drinks of water and had to pay for items reported stolen from the shop, according to their letter posted online.

Gucci has established "direct confidential communications" between senior management and staff after the letter was released, the company said in a statement to Reuters.

The retailer has also hired outside consultants to conduct a comprehensive review of the situation, including "talent recruitment and retention."

Late on Thursday, Chinese state media reported that the Shenzhen city government was investigating the company after the release of the letter.

"Gucci has been closely monitoring recent media reports regarding certain complaints from a small group of former employees," the company said.

"Gucci does not and will not endorse or tolerate the alleged malpractices," it said.

Company representatives had met local authorities in Shenzhen on Thursday, Gucci spokesman Ben Huang said. He did not give further details of the meeting.

A number foreign companies operating in China have come under fire in recent months for various rule violations, leading some executives to complain privately that their companies are subject to stricter enforcement than local Chinese firms.

Earlier this week, state media reported that authorities in the central city of Chongqing arrested two employees of Wal-Mart and detained dozens more over alleged mislabelling of pork products, after ordering 13 of the retail giant's stores in the region to close.

This summer, oil company ConocoPhillips was roundly criticised in the Chinese press for its handling of an oil spill that occurred in June.

The State Oceanic Administration has threatened to sue ConocoPhillips, but not its state-owned partner CNOOC .

'NO SHORT REST'

The letter from former Gucci employees claimed the store repeatedly rejected requests for overtime pay and required employees to reimburse Gucci for stolen items, even though they were insured.

"It was a kind of torture for us to stand for more than 14 hours a day," said the letter, posted on sina.com.

"No short rest, water or food was allowed even for a pregnant employee."

The company's China operations are based in Shanghai and it has 44 stores in China, Gucci spokesman Huang said. He would not say how many people Gucci employs in the country.

Despite the recent focus on foreign firms, local Chinese companies haven't been exempt from criticism.

Local media often report that Chinese companies are found to have committed serious abuses such as underpaying workers in sweatshop conditions, using child labour and substituting fake or toxic ingredients in food. (Reporting by Terril Yue Jones; Editing by Ken Wills, Don Durfee and Vinu Pilakkott)