Chinese smartphone market, world's largest, shrinks in Q1 -study

BEIJING May 11 China's smartphone market has
reached saturation, according to a new study by industry analyst
IDC that carries potentially significant implications for the
global handset industry led by giants like Apple Inc
and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
During the first quarter of 2015, smartphone shipments in
the world's most populous country shrank for the first time in
six years to 98.8 million, down 4.3 percent from a year earlier,
IDC said in report on a Monday, attributing the slump to "market
saturation".
The rise of Chinese consumers has fueled booming demand for
smartphones in recent years, lifting firms including Apple -
which made a record $16.8 billion in revenue in China last
quarter thanks to its iPhone 6 series launch - and Beijing-based
Xiaomi, which grew into a $46 billion company in just
four years.
China overtook the United States in 2011 to become the
world's largest smartphone market.
But IDC's data suggesting that a slowdown has already begun
could pose questions for the industry.
Thanks to its large-screen iPhone 6, Apple consolidated its
position in the shrinking Chinese market, claiming 14.7 percent
market share, ahead of Xiaomi and Huawei at 13.7 percent and
11.4 percent, respectively, according to IDC.
Global leader Samsung came in fourth in China with a 9.7
percent share.
The slowdown in China will increase pressure on
manufacturers to seek growth in India and Southeast Asia, where
striking partnerships with distributors will prove critical,
said IDC analyst Xiaohan Tay.
Xiaomi, for one, has actively courted both online and
offline sellers in India over the past year. The company, which
has sold its handsets on Flipkart.com for the past year, said
last month it would also sell its phones at The Mobile Store
retail chain throughout the country.
