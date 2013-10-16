UPDATE 1-China reports first new case of H7N9 bird flu since August

(Updates throughout with confirmation from WHO)
BEIJING Oct 16 China has confirmed a new human
case of the deadly H7N9 strain of bird flu, the country's first
report of an infection since August, the World Health
Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.
A 35-year-old man in Shaoxing in China's eastern province of
Zhejiang has been hospitalised with the virus and is in critical
condition, WHO said.
Zhejiang has recorded the highest number of H7N9 infections
anywhere in China.
Some 45 people have died from H7N9 flu, which was unknown in
humans until the first cases were detected in people early this
year.
The Geneva-based WHO said that to date, it had been informed
of a total 136 laboratory-confirmed human cases of H7N9
infection, including the 45 deaths.
Currently, three patients are hospitalized and 88 have been
discharged, it said in a statement, adding that there was no
evidence so far of sustainable human-to-human transmission.
While there has been only a handful of H7N9 infections
during the summer months after a surge in April, flu experts
warn that the threat posed by the virus has not passed.
The first scientific analysis of probable transfer of the
new flu strain between humans, published in the British Medical
Journal in August, gave the strongest proof yet that it can jump
between people and so potentially cause a human pandemic.
Another study published in August identified several other
H7 flu viruses circulating in birds that "may pose threats
beyond the current outbreak".
(Reporting by Michael Martina in Beijing and Kate Kelland in
London; Editing by Gareth Jones)