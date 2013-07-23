Bribery serves as life-support for Chinese hospitals

* Low salaries foster widespread bribery in public hospitals
* State fixes cost of hospital operations and caps drug
prices
* Leaves public hospitals with little room to top up
doctors' pay
* Britain's GlaxoSmithKline embroiled in bribery scandal
By Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, July 24 Bribery is the lubricant that
helps keep China's public hospitals running, and the health
system would struggle to function without illegal payments to
poorly paid doctors and administrators, say medical
practitioners and industry experts.
They say government policies are partly to blame for a
system in which doctors and other staff expect to be paid extra
fees to perform operations and take kickbacks from
pharmaceutical firms and medical-equipment suppliers.
The profession's ugly underbelly was exposed last week when
police accused British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline of
bribing officials and doctors for six years to boost sales and
the price of its medicines. GSK has called the developments
"shameful" and on Monday said some of its Chinese executives
appeared to have broken the law.
China is an appealing market for pharmaceutical firms and
medical-equipment makers, with spending in the industry expected
to nearly triple to $1 trillion by 2020 from $357 billion in
2011, according to consulting firm McKinsey.
The corruption stems largely from doctors' low base
salaries, which are set in line with a pay scale for government
workers. Hospitals can pay bonuses but, given public hospitals
are strapped for cash, compensation is usually low, say doctors
and industry experts.
A doctor fresh out of medical school in Beijing earns about
3,000 yuan ($490) a month including bonuses -- roughly the same
as a taxi driver. A doctor with 10 years experience makes around
10,000 yuan a month, according to Peter Chen, chief executive of
privately run Oasis International Hospital in Beijing.
"Without the grey income, doctors would not have the
incentive to practise," said Yanzhong Huang, a senior fellow for
global health at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.
CAN'T SURVIVE ON SALARIES
Over the past 30 years the Chinese government has made its
healthcare sector more market-oriented. That means the country's
13,500 public hospitals have to balance their own books.
Medical services accounted for just over 50 percent of
public hospital revenue in 2011, according to Health Ministry
data. About 40 percent came from prescribing drugs while the
rest was from other income as well as government subsidies,
which have fallen steadily since the 1980s.
Hospital administrators can set fees for in-patient care,
nursing and laboratory tests. But the state fixes the cost of
operations to make surgery affordable to ordinary Chinese. And
it effectively caps the cost of many prescribed medicines by
setting a suggested price.
That leaves hospitals little room to top up wages.
One Chinese doctor who used to hold a senior position at a
prominent hospital in Beijing said 80 percent of his income came
from bribes. Without it, he would have earned less than $600 a
month, said the doctor, who left China five years ago to live in
Britain where he continues practising medicine.
"These sums (bribes) are essential. You cannot survive on
your salary," said the 50-year-old physician, who spoke on
condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.
An industry executive who has worked in China's medical
sector for more than 15 years said bribery and corruption
permeated every level of a public hospital.
"They are seen as necessities in the current healthcare
system," said the executive, who also declined to be identified.
The Health Ministry did not respond to a request for
comment. Officials at the National Development and Reform
Commission, which sets the prices of prescribed medicines, also
declined to comment.
Low base salaries are a legacy of China's planned economy,
said Jia Xijin, associate professor at the School of Public
Policy and Management at Tsinghua University in Beijing,
explaining the dilemma faced by the government.
China has also committed to making health care affordable
for its 1.37 billion people. The government has spent 2.2
trillion yuan ($358 billion) on the system since 2009, of which
more than 680 billion yuan was to provide universal health
insurance coverage, state media quoted the Finance Ministry as
saying earlier this year.
RED ENVELOPES
Public hospitals say recruiting new doctors is getting
harder as many physicians are turned off by the wages at a time
when patient numbers are growing. Health Ministry data showed
the overall number of doctors rose 13 percent from 2008 to 2011,
while patient visits jumped 28 percent.
"There will be no doctors left to treat the current doctors
when they retire," said the accounting director at a Shanghai
hospital who declined to be identified because she was not
authorised to speak to the media.
Low salaries have also spawned a system of under-the-table
payments from patients. The payments are known as "hongbao" -- a
reference to the cash-filled red envelopes given as presents
during Lunar New Year festivities -- and cover various services
from jumping the queue for appointments to extra surgical fees.
Bob Wang, a 35-year-old businessman in Beijing, said he gave
the main surgeon who operated on his aunt's femur bone
transplant last year 5,000 yuan in "hongbao" on top of the
100,000 yuan he paid to the hospital because he was worried the
doctor would not take the operation seriously otherwise.
There was unstated "hongbao" guidance for each type of
surgery, he said.
"If my family or myself get sick ... we won't just go to the
hospital. Everything will take forever -- from registration to
waiting for a bed, to getting seen by a doctor to queuing for
surgery," he said.
According to the doctor now living in Britain, patients and
their families could sometimes spend two to three times more
than the actual fee in "hongbao".
Critics doubt that an anti-corruption campaign by President
Xi Jinping will have much impact.
Indeed, a former doctor at a major heart hospital in Beijing
said eradicating corruption would be nearly impossible.
"It would be easy to find out who was taking money if the
government wanted to," said the cardiologist, who has been
working in the United States since 2009.
"But everyone would be found guilty. How could the hospitals
survive?"