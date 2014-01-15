版本:
China's Huawei eyes 10 pct revenue growth, CFO says

BEIJING Jan 15 China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd expects revenue growth to be around 10 percent, Chief Financial Officer Cathy Meng told a media briefing on Wednesday.

Meng also said Huawei's consumer products and enterprise business accounted for 30 percent of total company revenues for 2013.
