"Innovative financing" sours dairy giant in China's rural northeast

* Stock dropped 85 pct in a single day last month
* Company sold and leased back cows, sold financial products
* Negotiating with creditors after missing bank payments
* Hit by falling milk prices, rising feed costs
* Company reports its finance executive as missing
By Jake Spring
ZHANGWU, China, April 4 The crisis at Huishan
Dairy, one of China's biggest dairy companies, is a stark
reminder of what can lurk in the dark corners of corporate
China, where rapid growth can go hand in hand with tangled
finances and heavy debt.
China Huishan Dairy Holdings Co Ltd embraced what
its executives called "innovative financing", from the sale and
leaseback of its cows, to selling wealth management products for
rich investors - financial antics that seem incongruous with the
dusty fields, tin-roofed sheds and plastic greenhouses of
Zhangwu county in northeast China.
Now it is battling swollen liabilities, a short-term debt
squeeze and considerable unwanted attention. After a late 2016
short-selling attack, it saw an 85 percent drop in its shares in
a single day last month, wiping $4 billion off its value and
triggering a stock suspension.
It has reported a key finance executive missing.
Its misfortunes are a reminder that even as banks' bad debt
numbers stabilise, there remain many question marks over the
quality of their balance sheets. Those exposed to Huishan
include Industrial and Commercial Bank of China,
Agricultural Bank of China, regional lenders,
leasing companies and online loans firms.
"When you move down to the local lenders in less developed
provinces and counties, there could be hundreds and thousands of
similar cases to Huishan, albeit at a smaller scale," said
Shawlin Chaw, Control Risks analyst focused on Greater China.
MISSED PAYMENTS
In 2013, retail investors flocked to Huishan's $1.3 billion
Hong Kong listing, which was priced at the top of its forecast
range.
The provincial government was vocal in its support.
"Next year, we can all go to work at Huishan Dairy!"
Liaoning government slogans proclaimed, in reference to the
promised creation of tens of thousands of local jobs.
Now that Huishan has missed debt payments, that same
government has brokered meetings between the dairy and its 23
creditor banks, including big names such as Bank of China Ltd
, AgBank and Ping An Bank Co Ltd.
Local officials declined to comment for this story.
Falling milk prices and rising feed costs had caused
problems for the region, local farmers said.
"This year is the worst I've seen for the dairy cattle
industry," said Shan Jiawu, a dairy farmer in Zhangwu, who has
been in the business for over a decade.
Around the county where Huishan has dozens of farms, guards
at two of three operations visited by Reuters said the farms
were functioning normally, though reporters were not allowed in.
A third was shut.
"All the company's operational activities are being carried
out in an orderly manner. I believe we will quickly solve the
problems we are currently facing," said an official in Huishan's
publicity department.
Huishan's latest official statement, issued late on Friday,
said it would need more time to verify its financial position.
CREATIVE ACCOUNTING
Huishan has been open about its creative finances.
In November it pledged 40,000 dairy cows to a financial
leasing firm for a 750 million yuan ($110 million) loan, the
second such deal it attempted. It said it would repay in 10
instalments from May.
Its accounts indicate it sold wealth management products.
China's banking regulator, CBRC, did not comment.
Its top shareholder Champ Harvest, controlled by Huishan
chairman Yang Kai, pledged nearly all the shares it owns to
secure loans and margin financing.
Huishan's accounts paint a picture of accumulating
short-term loans and a deteriorating current ratio that
indicates its liabilities are larger than its assets.
Last year, finance executive Ge Kun, in charge of treasury
functions and cash, said the company, fresh from the cow leasing
deal, would consider adopting "innovative tools in the future".
She is now missing.
Ge, who managed relationships with Huishan's banks, was
named a "model worker" by the provincial capital in 2012 and a
year later was a representative for the district People's
Congress, according to Huishan's IPO prospectus.
But Huishan said she was suffering from work stress, would
take a leave of absence and did not wish to be contacted. It has
now filed a missing person report in Hong Kong.
Reuters' attempts to contact Ge, including a visit to a
listed address for her in Shenyang, were unsuccessful.
"If similar stories are anything to go by, it is likely that
the stock will remain suspended, and the issue is unlikely to be
resolved for a long time," said Robert Medd, forensic accountant
at Bucephalus Research.
For some in Zhangwu, such problems seem outlandishly remote.
"As long as they have good products and we can sell like
normal, that's OK," said Bi Junkui, 45, a wholesaler of Huishan
products in Zhangwu's main town.
"If the bosses lose so much money, it's not my business."
