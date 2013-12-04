Trading in China Huiyuan Juice shares halted

HONG KONG Dec 4 Trading in the shares and debt
securities of juice maker China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd
was halted on Wednesday morning, the company said in a
statement.
China's best known juice brand said the suspension was
related to "possible inside information". A spokesman declined
to provide further details.
Bankers speculated that the halt could be related to an
acquisition.
In 2009, China scuttled a planned $2.4 billion takeover of
Huiyuan by The Coca-Cola Co, citing the country's
anti-monopoly law. Coca-Cola is the world's largest soft-drink
maker and the acquisition would have been the largest-ever
buyout of a Chinese company by a foreign rival.
Huiyuan is 17.53 pct held by SAIF Partners, one of China's
oldest and best-known private equity firms. Shares in the
company closed at HK$5.45 on Tuesday and are up about 93 percent
this year.