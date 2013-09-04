Hynix expects China plant to resume production shortly after fire

Sept 4 South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc
said on Wednesday a fire at its Wuxi, China, plant
caused no "material" damage to critical chip-fabrication
equipment, and it expects to resume production shortly.
"Currently, there is no material damage to the fab equipment
in the clean room, thus we expect to resume operations in a
short time period so that overall production and supply volume
would not be materially affected," company spokesman Seongae
Park said in a statement.
Park added the company will continue to assess the extent of
damage from the fire, which broke out during equipment
installation.