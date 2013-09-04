版本:
Hynix expects China plant to resume production shortly after fire

Sept 4 South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc said on Wednesday a fire at its Wuxi, China, plant caused no "material" damage to critical chip-fabrication equipment, and it expects to resume production shortly.

"Currently, there is no material damage to the fab equipment in the clean room, thus we expect to resume operations in a short time period so that overall production and supply volume would not be materially affected," company spokesman Seongae Park said in a statement.

Park added the company will continue to assess the extent of damage from the fire, which broke out during equipment installation.
