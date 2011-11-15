版本:
China palladium demand slows as auto growth softens-JM

 * China's automotive palladium demand to grow 9.5 pct in
2011
 * China's platinum jewellery demand to grow 2 pct
 * Palladium jewellery demand continues to slide in China

 By Rujun Shen	
 SINGAPORE, Nov 15 China's autocatalyst
palladium demand growth is expected to slow as the auto sector
cuts back on buyer incentives, refiner Johnson Matthey 
said on Tuesday.	
 China's autocatalyst demand for palladium is expected to
grow 9.5 percent in 2011 to 1.1 million ounces, compared with a
47-percent jump in 2010 and 76-percent surge in 2009, the
refiner said in a closely watched industry report.	
 World auto sector demand for palladium, used to make
autocatalysts for gasoline-powered engines, is forecast to grow
6 percent on the year to 5.915 million ounces, it said.	
 Car sales in China in the first 10 months of the year rose
by just under 6 percent from a year earlier. 	
 "The phasing out of purchase tax subsidies and vehicle
scrappage incentives, which had particularly favoured sales of
cheaper domestic-brand vehicles, has impacted on production
levels this year," said the report.	
 One positive for Chinese palladium demand is the country's
adoption of more stringent China 4 gasoline emissions standards
which require higher catalyst loadings.	
 China's demand for platinum, used in producing autocatalysts
for diesel-powered engines, is expected to grow by 10 percent to
110,000 ounces this year.	
 	
 	

 PLATINUM JEWELLERY UP, PALLADIUM DOWN	
 China, the world's biggest market for platinum jewellery, is
expected to witness a 2-percent gain in demand in 2011,
following a 21-percent slide in 2010.	
 The record-high gold prices have also boosted demand for
platinum in recent months, as platinum traded at a discount to
gold prices.	
 "Although gold jewellery has been popular at the retail
level due to consumer perception of gold being a store of value,
some consumers have begun to see platinum as a bargain since
gold reached parity with platinum."	
 China's platinum jewellery demand in 2011, expected to rise
to 1.685 million ounces, would push the world's total to 2.465
million ounces, up 1.9 percent on the year, the refiner said.	
 Palladium jewellery demand in China continued to fall. In
2011, demand is expected to decline 8.3 percent to 330,000
ounces. 	
 "Palladium retains a following in certain parts of the
country but even there, lack of differentiation with other white
metals and elevated prices this year have contributed to a
further slowing of demand," said Johnson Matthey.	
 	
JM ESTIMATE OF GROSS AUTOCATALYST DEMAND FOR PLATINUM ('000 oz)	
 	

                       2011      2010
 Europe                   1,480     1,495
 Japan                    475       550
 N. America               490       405
 China                    110       100
 Rest of world            605       525
 Total                    3,160     3,075
 	
GROSS DEMAND FOR PALLADIUM FROM AUTOCATALYST SECTOR ('000 oz)	
                       2011     2010
  Europe               1,485    1,330
  Japan                675      820
  North America        1,480    1,355
  China                1,100    1,005
  Rest of the world    1,175    1,070
  Total                5,915    5,580
 	
GROSS PLATINUM JEWELLERY DEMAND ('000 oz)	
                       2011     2010
 Europe                   165      175
 Japan                    320      325
 N. America               175      175
 China                    1,685    1,650
 Rest of world            120      95
 Total                    2,465    2,420
 	
 GROSS PALLADIUM JEWELLERY DEMAND ('000 oz)	
                       2011    2010
  Europe               65      65
  Japan                75      75
  North America        45      65
  China                330     360
  Rest of the world    30      30
  Total                545     595
 	
	
 (Editing by Jason Neely)

