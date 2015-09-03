UPDATE 2-Market volatility alone not reason for concern over yuan -IMF

(Adds details on Kiev visit, background on Ukraine, reaction)
WASHINGTON, Sept 3 The International Monetary
Fund does not see China's recent market volatility by itself as
a reason to voice concern about including the yuan in its
benchmark currency basket, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.
IMF deputy spokesman William Murray said the fund was on
track to complete a review of its Special Drawing Rights basket
by the end of the year. Beijing has pushed hard for the yuan to
be included.
"Some of the recent volatility that we have seen in markets
has been ... some market reaction to the move to adopt a more
flexible exchange rate in China," he said. "But that in itself
is no reason for us to be voicing concern about China and the
SDR basket."
In a note prepared for a meeting of Group of 20 financial
officials, IMF staff said an economic slowdown in China and
market volatility were among rising downside risks to growth and
that central banks in advanced economies should keep interest
rates accommodative.
The U.S. Federal Reserve has flexibility to hold off on
raising interest rates, Murray said, but declined to comment on
whether a hike would be appropriate when the U.S. central bank
holds its next policy-setting meeting later this month.
"Our general view is that they have flexibility to hold
off," he said.
Following the G20 meetings in Ankara, IMF Managing Director
Christine Lagarde will visit Kiev on Sept. 6 to meet with local
lawmakers and officials. Ukraine last week reached a deal with
creditors to ease debt repayments, meeting some of the
conditions for a $17.5 billion IMF bailout.
But the deal must still be approved by Ukraine's parliament
and no legislation has yet been submitted to lawmakers. Nomura
analyst Tim Ash said Lagarde's visit suggested nervousness about
the level of support in the parliament.
Ukraine bond prices rose to nine-month highs on Thursday,
with the benchmark 2017, 2020
and 2023 bonds climbing between four-tenths of
a cent and 1.5 cents to all be just shy of 75 cents in the
dollar, the first time they have hit such levels since December.
Murray said the IMF looked forward to seeing Ukraine's debt
restructuring deal finalized "fairly soon."
An IMF mission will visit the country on Sept. 22, he said.
Murray added that the IMF still wanted to see "substantial"
debt relief for Greece before deciding whether to take part in
another support program, and was awaiting the outcome of that
country's Sept. 20 election.
"We still remain engaged with the interim government at the
technical level and we're going to work with the new government
... as soon as that new government is ready to re-engage with us
on policies," he said.
