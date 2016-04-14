UPDATE 2-China clarifies rules for online imports of infant formula

* Online infant formula imports to need official approval by
2018
* Relief for firms concerned rules would be effective
immediately
* Beijing's clarifications come amid Australian PM's visit
SHANGHAI, April 14 Infant milk formula imports
to China through international websites will need official
approval by 2018, the finance ministry said, in a reprieve for
firms concerned the rules would take immediate effect and limit
their ability to do business.
China raised tariffs on online retail imports last Friday,
but also published a "positive list" that tightened restrictions
on some products including milk powder being imported through
cross-border websites.
The move sparked sharp falls in the share prices of food and
dairy companies in close trade partners like Australia as
investors scrambled to understand the impact.
Beijing's clarification comes as Australian Prime Minister
Malcolm Turnbull leads 1,000 business leaders on a visit to
China this week.
A person familiar with the content of Turnbull's meetings
with Politburo member Han Zheng in Shanghai on Thursday said the
issue of e-commerce had been discussed "extensively".
"The Prime Minister received strong assurances of China's
commitment to openness and reform, and the importance of
e-commerce to the Chinese retail market," the person said.
China's cross-border e-commerce market has lured in domestic
shoppers with lower tax rates than conventional imports and less
red tape. The country's infant milk formula market is estimated
at 65.7 billion yuan ($10 billion) this year, according to
Euromonitor, led by overseas brands such as Nestle SA
and Mead Johnson Nutrition Co.
The finance ministry said in a statement late on Wednesday
that infant milk formula imported through online channels would
"temporarily" not need to obtain registration documents. The new
requirements would come into effect from Jan. 1, 2018.
Infant formula maker Bellamy's Australia Ltd said
the clarification meant the firm could continue with normal
operation in China.
"The guidance provided last night by the Ministry of Finance
in China reconfirms that it's business as usual for Bellamy's in
the e-commerce channel," CEO Laura McBain said in a statement.
The firm's shares surged around 7 percent on Thursday
afternoon, having plunged 10.8 percent on Tuesday amid confusion
over China's imports policy.
China's cross-border retail sales refers to goods either
shipped directly to shoppers from overseas or from bonded
warehouses in free-trade zones within China. The market is set
to hit 432 billion yuan ($67 billion) this year, from 259
billion yuan in 2015, according to McKinsey & Co.
Cosmetics imported through the same channel would need to
obtain a permit, the finance ministry statement said. China had
already approved 136,000 cosmetics, covering the "vast majority"
of international brands.
($1 = 6.4845 Chinese yuan renminbi)
