UPDATE 1-China widens investment options for insurers

* Insurance funds can invest in more areas, product types
abroad
* Allowed to trade index futures, financial derivatives
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Oct 23 China's insurance regulator has
widened investment options for the country's insurers, allowing
them to trade index futures and financial derivatives at home
and expand their investment scope abroad.
The move is the latest in a series of rule changes by the
China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) this year to help
diversify investments by insurers, which are suffering from a
wobbly domestic stock market that slumped 22 percent in 2011.
Highlighting the struggles faced by insurers, China Life
, the world's largest insurer by market
value, issued a profit warning on Oct. 18 signalling its first
quarterly loss since 2008.
The CIRC will now allow insurers to trade index futures and
derivatives in the domestic market, it said in a statement
posted on its website on Tuesday, providing the firms with a
much-needed tool to hedge risks.
Chinese insurers can invest up to 20 percent of their assets
in stocks, and most of them are highly vulnerable to domestic
market volatility.
In a separate statement issued late on Monday, the CIRC also
lifted a restriction limiting Chinese insurers to invest only on
the mainland or in Hong Kong. They will now be able to invest in
45 countries, including 25 developed economies such as the
United States, Australia and Japan, as well as 20 developing
economies including Brazil, India and Thailand.
Approved asset classes have also been expanded from equities
and bonds to real estate, currency products and non-bond
fixed-income products.
However, the quota of year-end total assets that domestic
insurers can invest abroad has not been increased, remaining at
15 percent.
Chinese insurers have total assets of 6.6 trillion yuan,
meaning they can invest up to about $150 billion in overseas
capital markets.
The regulator also widened the scope of investments Chinese
insurers can make onshore, increasing the share of total funds
they may invest in wealth management products, trust products,
real estate and infrastructure projects.