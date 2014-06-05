China probes Baidu, Youku Tudou websites over violent shows -Xinhua

SHANGHAI, June 5 Chinese censors are
investigating 52 websites owned by firms including top search
engine Baidu Inc and online video business Youku Tudou
Inc over the distribution of violent and pornographic
content, the official Xinhua news agency said on Thursday.
The investigation comes as Chinese authorities tighten their
control over the Internet. In April, China's national
anti-pornography office stripped Sina Corp of some
online publication licences as part of the crackdown.
The latest websites under investigation, which include a web
portal owned by Chinese Internet firm NetEase, are
suspected of distributing shows such as cartoon series Grimm's
Fairy Tales that contain violent and obscene content, Xinhua
said, without citing sources.
The news agency said the websites could face criminal and
civil penalties if convicted by China's State Administration of
Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television (SAPPRFT), but
gave no further details.
In April, SAPPRFT hit Internet video sites with rare
takedown notices for popular U.S. TV shows such as The Big Bang
Theory and NCIS without a clear reason. Such shows are not known
to contain controversial sexual or political content.
Xinhua said that the investigation into the 52 websites was
part of China's campaign to clean up the Internet. To date,
Chinese press and publication regulators have banned 122 online
publications and punished 93 websites, the news agency said.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sophie Walker)