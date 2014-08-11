China's Baidu warned over porn content-Xinhua

SHANGHAI Aug 11 Chinese search engine giant
Baidu has been told by authorities to clean up its
content after pornographic files were found on its online
storage service, the official Xinhua news service said late on
Sunday.
It said the instruction was given after Beijing's cultural
administrative authorities confirmed public tip-offs that some
Baidu Cloud accounts hosted obscene content, citing a statement
by Beijing's anti-pornography and anti-illegal publications
office.
Baidu declined to provide immediate comment when contacted
by phone.
China's authorities launched an anti-pornography campaign in
April as part of wider efforts to 'clean up' the Internet, and a
crackdown on online freedom of expression which has intensified
since President Xi Jinping came to power early last year.
In May, Internet firm Sina Corp was fined 5.1 million yuan
by Beijing authorities for allowing "unhealthy and indecent
content" on its online reading channel and on its main website.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Additional Reporting by Paul Carsten;
Editing by Eric Meijer)