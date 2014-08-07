UPDATE 3-China imposes new restrictions on instant messaging tools - Xinhua

(Adds Tencent comment on regulations affecting public accounts
By Paul Carsten
BEIJING Aug 7 China will force real-name
registrations on public accounts of instant messaging tools and
require those wishing to publish or reprint political news to
seek prior approval, state media and Tencent Holdings Ltd
said on Thursday.
Last year, China launched a campaign to clamp down on online
rumour mongering and 'clean up' the internet. The crackdown has
led to an exodus of users from Twitter-like microblog platforms
such as Weibo Corp's Weibo after authorities detained
hundreds of outspoken users.
The latest restrictions will affect hugely popular mobile
messaging apps such as Tencent's WeChat, which has almost 400
million users. Other instant messaging tools include Tencent's
QQ, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's Laiwang app,
NetEase Inc's Yixin and Xiaomi Inc's Miliao.
Public, or official, accounts can send out single messages
to a much larger number of followers than individual users and
are commonly used by media organisations and companies.
Accounts that haven't been approved by the instant messaging
service provider are forbidden to publish or reprint political
news, the official Xinhua news agency said. It added that
service providers must verify and publicly mark accounts that
can publish or reprint political news.
Public account users must also sign an agreement with the
service provider when they register, promising "to comply with
the law, the socialist system, the national interest, citizens'
legal rights, public order, social moral customs, and
authenticity of information," Xinhua said.
These new regulations could have a similar effect to the one
seen on Weibo last year.
The rules "could cool down the traffic of WeChat public
accounts and discourage journalists from setting up individual
WeChat public accounts," said Fu King-wa, an assistant professor
at the University of Hong Kong's Journalism and Media Studies
Centre.
Tencent said it would work within the new regulations which
it stressed would only apply to public accounts and not to
everyday users.
"We will take measures against offensive and abusive
activities to ensure compliance with relevant regulations," a
spokeswoman said in an e-mailed statement.
Alibaba declined to comment. Xiaomi declined to provide
immediate comment by telephone, while NetEase was not available
for immediate comment by phone.
OFFICIAL SCRUTINY
As apps like WeChat have grown in popularity, they have
increasingly come under the ruling Communist Party's gaze.
"WeChat, and social media, are now truly mass media and
regulated as such," said Duncan Clark, chairman of Beijing-based
tech advisory BDA.
"There are challenges of course in regulating (WeChat), but
the Party will never loosen up," said Clark.
On Thursday, South Korea said Chinese authorities had
blocked messaging apps KakaoTalk, operated by South Korean Kakao
Talk, and Line, a Japanese-based subsidiary of South Korea's
Naver Corp, as part of efforts to fight terrorism,
the first official explanation of service disruptions in China
that began a month ago.
Other services such as online video streaming sites run by
Youku Tudou Inc, Sohu.com Inc, Baidu Inc
and Tencent have also been targeted by censors in
recent months.
Tencent shares were down 3.5 percent in Hong Kong trading on
Thursday, versus a 0.8 percent drop in the Hang Seng Index
.
