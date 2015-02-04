China to ban online impersonation accounts, enforce real-name registration

BEIJING Feb 4 China will ban from March 1
internet accounts that impersonate people or organisations, and
enforce the requirement that people use real names when
registering accounts online, its internet watchdog said on
Wednesday.
China has repeatedly made attempts to require internet users
to register for online accounts using their real names, although
with mixed success.
The ban on impersonations includes accounts that purport to
be government bodies, such as China's anti-corruption agency and
news organisations like the People's Daily state newspaper, as
well as accounts that impersonate foreign leaders, such as U.S.
President Barack Obama and Russia's Vladimir Putin, the
Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said on its website.
Many users of social media create parody accounts of
prominent figures and institutions to poke fun at them.
The new regulations are part of efforts to impose real-name
registration requirements on internet users and halt the spread
of rumours online, CAC said.
The measure reflects China's tightening control of the
internet, which has accelerated since President Xi Jinping took
power in early 2013.
Internet companies will have the responsibility to enforce
the rules, said the CAC. Among these are Tencent Holdings Ltd
, which runs hugely popular instant messaging services
WeChat and QQ, and microblog operator Weibo Corp, as well
as several online forums.
Weibo strongly supports adoption of the regulations and will
strengthen its management efforts, a spokesman said by e-mail.
In the past month, Weibo has removed 293 accounts with "harmful
names", including those which are political, pornographic and
related to public security, he said.
Tencent declined immediate comment.
China operates one of the world's most sophisticated online
censorship mechanisms, known as the Great Firewall. Censors keep
a tight grip on what can be published online, particularly
content seen as potentially undermining the ruling Communist
Party.
On Tuesday, the CAC accused NetEase Inc, a
U.S.-listed Chinese web portal, of spreading rumours and
pornography. And last month, 133 WeChat accounts were shut down
for "distorting history", state media reported.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Jason Subler)