Now fireworks maker joins China's tech gold rush

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, March 27 A Chinese fireworks
maker is pushing into the Internet sector, an unlikely move that
illustrates the country's hi-tech gold rush.
Panda Fireworks Group Co Ltd said on Friday it
plans to diversify into investing in Internet and high-tech
companies, as demand for fireworks has weakened after a
government push to reduce noxious air pollution.
The announcement highlights the frenzy surrounding China's
tech sector, where many firms boast eye-popping valuations and
rapid growth. It is pulling in companies with little experience
in the industry who want a piece of the wealth.
It comes after Premier Li Keqiang trumpeted this month
policies to support innovation and drive entrepreneurialism in
China.
Internet firms like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd,
Tencent Holdings Ltd, Baidu Inc and JD.com
Inc together represent roughly half a trillion dollars in
market capitalisation, while privately-held smartphone maker
Xiaomi Inc was in December valued at $45 billion.
Relative to these, Panda Fireworks is small fry, with a
market valuation of 6.09 billion yuan ($979.97 million).
The company said it would invest 50 million yuan ($8.05
million) to establish Panda Technology Investment Co Ltd, which
will engage in equity investments in the high-tech industry and
advisory and management services for the venture capital
industry.
($1 = 6.2145 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney in Shanghai and Paul Carsten in
Beijing; Additional reporting by Meg Shen in Hong Kong; Editing
by Pravin Char)