China's Internet users breach half billion mark

SHANGHAI Jan 11 The number of Internet
users in China have crossed the half billion mark, reaching 505
million users at the end of November last year, the China
Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC) reported.
The Internet penetration rate stood at 37.7 percent, up 3.4
percent over the end of 2010, CNNIC said in a report released
late last month. This compares with Internet penetration rates
of more than 70 percent for China's more technologically
advanced East Asian neighbours, Japan and South Korea.
At the end of November, the number of microblog users
exceeded 300 million, jumping from 195 million at the end of
June, a CNNIC report released on Wednesday said, according to
the official Xinhua News agency.
In December, the Beijing city government said it would
tighten control over popular microblogs that have vexed
authorities with their rapid dissemination of news, giving users
three months to register with their real names or face legal
consequences.
Sina Corp, the dominant force in China's
microblogging, or Weibo, scene, is said to be contemplating the
ways it can implement this rule in order to verify users'
identities.