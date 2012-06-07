RPT-China proposes strengthening Internet guidelines

SHANGHAI, June 7 China released proposed changes
to its Internet law on Thursday that aim to further eliminate
anonymity on the Web and expand control over the companies
behind the country's boisterous microblogging scene.
In a draft update of the government's "Methods for
Governance of Internet Information Services", China is proposing
to widen the definition of Internet information service
providers to include online forums, blogs and microblogs.
It will also require microblog operators, like Sina Corp
and Tencent Holdings, to obtain an
administrative licence to run the popular service.
In recent months, China's authoritarian government has
tightened censorship over the free-wheeling Internet industry,
especially its microblogs or Weibos, as the country prepares for
a once-a-decade leadership transition later this year.
The authorities blocked access this week to numerous terms
deemed sensitive around the 23rd anniversary of the bloody
crackdown on pro-democracy protesters on June 4, 1989 at
Beijing's Tiananmen Square.
The document states that Internet information service
providers, including microblogs, forums and blogs, that allow
users to post information on the Internet sh ould en sure users
are registered with their real identities.
Forum and blog users in China are not now required to
register with their real names.
In December, China obliged microblog operators to ensure
that users were registered with their real identities, causing
an uproar online. Microblog operator Sina has said that strict
enforcement of the requirement has been hard.
The draft is open for public comment until July 6.
The document, posted on the State Council