UPDATE 1-China orders real name register for online video uploads

BEIJING Jan 21 Chinese Internet users are now
required to register their real names to upload videos to
Chinese online video sites, an official body said, as the
Communist Party tightens its control of the Internet and media
to suppress anti-government sentiment.
The new rule has been implemented to "prevent vulgar
content, base art forms, exaggerated violence and sexual content
in Internet video having a negative effect on society," China's
State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and
Television (SARFT) said on its website on Monday.
The rule is "aimed at online dramas, micro-films and other
online audio-visual programmes" the statement on the website
said. It gave no further explanation.
Online video sites are often a lodestone for comment and
critique on social issues in China, with users uploading videos
documenting corruption, injustice and abuse carried out by
government officials and authorities.
Online video sites are extremely popular in China, with 428
million users. Those allowing user uploads include sites
operated by Youku Tudou Inc and Renren Inc.
Youku Tudou declined to comment. Officials at Renren were
not available for immediate comment.
Last year, the Communist Party began a heavy-handed campaign
to control online discourse, threatening legal action against
people whose perceived rumours on microblogs such as Sina Weibo
are reposted more than 500 times or seen by more than 5,000
people.
Rights groups and dissidents criticised the latest crackdown
as another tool for the ruling Communist Party to limit
criticism of it and to further control freedom of expression.
China has attempted to implement similar real-name
registration rules, including when buying SIM cards for mobile
phones and signing up for Tencent's WeChat mobile messaging app
and microblogs.
However, these have proven difficult to implement and easy
to avoid for China's tech-savvy Internet population.
China's Internet regulation system is mired in bureaucracy
and overseen by a number of government agencies, including
SARFT, the State Council and the Ministry of Industry and
Information Technology, which can lead to conflicts of interest
between these bodies.