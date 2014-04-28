UPDATE 1-China party mouthpiece says no Internet freedom without order, as U.S. TV shows pulled

* Communist Party decries the Internet's "negative effects"
By Michael Martina and Paul Carsten
BEIJING, April 28 There can be no Internet
freedom without order, China's top Communist Party newspaper
said on Monday after several U.S. television shows were pulled
from Chinese video sites, the latest signs of Beijing's
tightening grip on online content.
The removal of the shows coincides with a broad crackdown on
online freedom of expression that has intensified since
President Xi Jinping came to power last year and drawn criticism
from rights advocates at home and abroad.
Authorities last week also stepped up their battle against
pornography, revoking some online publication licences of one of
China's largest Internet firms, Sina Corp, for allowing
"lewd and pornographic" content.
"While ordinary people and governments have enjoyed the
conveniences brought by the Internet, they have also in turn
experienced the Internet's negative effects and hidden security
dangers," the People's Daily, the party's main mouthpiece, said
in a commentary.
It was published under the pen name "Zhong Sheng", meaning
"Voice of China", often used to give views on foreign policy.
"If you don't have Internet order, how can you have Internet
freedom? Anyone enjoying and exercising their Internet rights
and freedoms must not harm the public interest and cannot
violate laws and regulations and public ethics," the paper said.
Four U.S. television shows, The Big Bang Theory, The
Practice, The Good Wife and NCIS, were ordered removed from
video websites at the weekend by the government, the official
Xinhua news agency said.
The series are all popular and it was not clear why these
particular programmes had been singled out.
Searches on Youku Tudou, Sohu and Tencent
, which provide the shows, produced messages that the
content was temporarily unavailable.
"I believe it's a standalone event and it doesn't represent
a policy change toward American TV shows," Sohu CEO Charles
Zhang told a conference call with reporters.
The directive, he said, gave no explanation for the
take-down notice and he declined to comment further. Youku Tudou
and Tencent declined comment on the order.
Earlier on Monday, state broadcaster China Central
Television (CCTV) told Reuters it had acquired the exclusive
broadcasting rights for The Big Bang Theory, but did not specify
whether or not the licence was only for TV.
TIGHTER REGULATIONS
The removal of the shows followed a directive from the State
Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television
(SARFT) last month that tightened the process for broadcasting
television programmes and short films online.
Programmes and films lacking licences are not permitted to
be shown online, according to the SARFT directive. Penalties
include a warning and a fine and, in serious cases, a five-year
ban on operations and investment in online programming.
But there are no specific regulations governing overseas TV
programmes licensed by Chinese websites, said one person who
works at an online video site, adding that regulation was
expected at some point but with a minor impact on the industry.
Nonetheless, the lack of clarity from both the government
and the companies involved raises questions about whether
foreign programmes will be subject to greater scrutiny.
China's online video market was worth 12.8 billion yuan
($2.05 billion) in 2013, according to Chinese data firm
iResearch. Market value is expected to almost triple by 2017.
SARFT has been in discussions with online video sites about
greater control of their content since 2009, according to people
familiar with the matter.
China maintains tight control over the media. Censorship is
widespread, and Internet users cannot access information about
many topics without special software to circumvent restrictions.
Online video sites are extremely popular and can act as a
lodestone for comment on social issues.
The Communist Party last year renewed a campaign on online
interaction, threatening legal action against people whose
perceived rumours on microblogs like Sina Weibo, are
reposted more than 500 times or seen by more than 5,000 people.
The campaign has muted online demands from advocates of
transparency, who see it as a tool to punish Party critics.
