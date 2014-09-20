China shuts almost 1.8 mln accounts in pornography crackdown -Xinhua

BEIJING, Sept 20 China's Cyperspace
Administration has closed nearly 1.8 million accounts on social
networking and instant messaging services since it launched its
anti-pornography campaign in April, state news agency Xinhua
reported on Saturday.
The campaign has been focused on shutting down websites
showing pornography and services used to solicit prostitution.
Most of the accounts closed were associated with
microblogs, smart phone app WeChat and the instant messaging
service QQ, Xinhua quoted the Cyberspace Administration as
saying.
Many of the accounts were shut down by the companies owning
the apps themselves after public complaints, Xinhua said. There
was no immediate comment from any of the companies involved.
The Chinese government regularly launches anti-pornography
campaigns because the ruling Communist Party considers it deeply
offensive to public morale.
Mobile messaging apps are hugely popular in China. Tencent
Holding Ltd's WeChat is among the biggest with more
than 300 million users.
