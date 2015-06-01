China's "Internet police" open a window on Web censorship

BEIJING, June 1 The branch of China's police in
charge of censoring "illegal and harmful" online information
will make its efforts more visible to the public from Monday
with the launch of their own social media accounts, the Ministry
of Public Security said.
The Chinese government aggressively censors the Internet,
blocking many sites it deems could challenge the rule of the
Communist Party or threaten stability, including popular Western
sites like YouTube, Instagram and Facebook, as well as
Google Inc's main search engine and Gmail service.
Police in some 50 areas, from metropolises like Beijing and
Shanghai to more obscure cities like Xuzhou in Jiangsu province,
will open accounts on sites including Weibo, China's answer to
Twitter, the ministry said late on Sunday.
The move is a response to public concern about problems like
online gambling and pornography and is aimed at increasing the
visibility of the police presence online to "create a
harmonious, cultured, clear and bright Internet", it said.
"The Internet police are coming out to the front stage from
behind the curtains, beginning regular open inspection and law
enforcement efforts, raising the visibility of the police
online, working hard to increase a joint feeling of public
safety for the online community and satisfy the public," the
ministry said.
The cyber police are working to root out "illegal and
harmful information on the Internet, deter and prevent cyber
crimes and improper words and deeds online, publish case reports
and handle public tip-offs", it said.
Problems such as fraud, defamation, gambling, the sale of
drugs and guns, and "picking quarrels and provoking trouble" - a
charge often used to lock up dissidents - have angered people
and created a serious challenge to an orderly Internet, it said.
The police would issue warnings to those involved in minor
offences and go after more serious cases.
"Just like in the real world, law violations in cyberspace
will not go unaccounted for," it said.
The government has already deleted some 758,000 pieces of
"illegal and criminal information" from the Internet and
investigated more than 70,000 cyber crime cases since the start
of this year, the ministry said.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)