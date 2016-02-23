Foreign business fears further curbs with China's online rules

| BEIJING
BEIJING Feb 23 Foreign businesses operating in
China fear new rules on online publication may mean further
curbs, as groups from across politics, business and civil
society try to understand the scope of the legislation.
The regulations are the latest step by the ruling Communist
Party to rein in the Internet, seeing the web as a crucial
domain for controlling public opinion and eliminating
anti-Beijing sentiment.
The rules say online content publishers should "promote core
socialist values" and spread ideas, morals and knowledge that
improve the quality of the nation and promote economic
development.
The regulations, set to come into effect on March 10, will
prohibit foreign ownership and joint ventures in online
publishing and stipulate that all content be stored on servers
in China.
If an approved Chinese entity wants to engage in a
"cooperative project" with a foreign-related enterprise, it must
get approval, the rules say.
Some studying the rules worry that, broadly interpreted,
they could be used to halt some foreign businesses operating in
China and shut down websites, while imposing greater limits on
what domestic firms can publish online.
Since coming to power, President Xi Jinping has presided
over online censorship on an unprecedented scale, and sought to
codify this policy within the rule of law.
"We hope this does not signal greater Internet
restrictions," said Ken Jarrett, the head of the American
Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, which has asked member
companies and lawyers for an interpretation.
"China says it wants to transition to a more innovative,
knowledge-based economy. Allowing the free flow of information
is essential to that effort."
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and the
State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and
Television, which jointly issued the rules, did not respond to
faxed requests for comment.
According to the rules, online publishing includes digital
work in the fields of literature, art and sciences, such as
texts, images, maps, games and audio-visual reading material.
Online games must receive advance approval from authorities.
Lawyers and legal scholars say the regulations are likely
aimed at online entertainment and educational media. The
country's Internet regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of
China, is also proposing broad new regulations to cover online
news services.
"What's targeted here is (Apple Inc's online music,
video and book store) iTunes and their ilk," said Rogier
Creemers, a lecturer in China's politics and history at Oxford
University.
While the regulations are meant to codify policies and
practices adopted for the Internet era, "there is a small
possibility the new rules were issued with an eye towards
unwinding existing deals", said Scott Livingston, a senior
associate with SIPS, an IP and IT consultancy based in Hong
Kong.
"Only time will tell."
Samm Sacks, an analyst at Eurasia Group in Washington, said
the rules appeared to revive some language on data localisation,
keeping servers and data within China, that was removed from
anti-terrorism legislation before it was passed into law in
December.
"My sense all along was that removing it from the counter
terrorism law just meant it would show up in other places, and
here we go. I think we will see it crop up in more industry
specific regulations, too," Sacks said.
Foreign companies in China, especially in media, face
political resistance in China. The country's military newspaper
calls the Internet the most important front in an ideological
battle against "Western anti-China forces".
Many of the world's biggest Internet platforms, like
Alphabet Inc's Google services, Facebook Inc
and Twitter Inc, are inaccessible in China.
In recent years, Beijing has pursued a raft of laws and
regulations, including a new national security law and a draft
cyber security law, that have raised the hackles of foreign
business groups fearful that China could compel companies to
turn over crucial intellectual property to the government in the
name of security.
(Additional reporting by John Ruwitch in Shanghai and Michael
Martina in Beijing; Editing by Nick Macfie)