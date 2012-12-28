UPDATE 1-China tightens Internet controls, legalises post deletion

BEIJING Dec 28 China unveiled tighter Internet
controls on Friday, legalising the deletion of posts or pages
which are deemed to contain "illegal" information and requiring
service providers to hand over such information to the
authorities for punishment.
The rules signal that the new leadership headed by Communist
Party chief Xi Jinping will continue muzzling the often
scathing, raucous online chatter in a country where the Internet
offers a rare opportunity for debate.
The new regulations, announced by the official Xinhua news
agency, also require Internet users to register with their real
names when signing up with network providers, though, in
reality, this already happens.
Chinese authorities and Internet companies such as Sina Corp
have long since closely monitored and censored what
people say online, but the government has now put measures such
as deleting posts into law.
"Service providers are required to instantly stop the
transmission of illegal information once it is spotted and take
relevant measures, including removing the information and saving
records, before reporting to supervisory authorities," the rules
state.
The restrictions follow a series of corruption scandals
amongst lower-level officials exposed by Internet users,
something the government has said it is trying to encourage.
Li Fei, deputy head of parliament's legislative affairs
committee, said the new rules did not mean people needed to
worry about being unable to report corruption online. But he
added a warning too.
"When people exercise their rights, including the right to
use the Internet, they must do so in accordance with the law and
constitution, and not harm the legal rights of the state,
society ... or other citizens," he told a news conference.
Chinese Internet users already cope with extensive
censorship measures, especially over politically sensitive
topics like human rights and elite politics, and popular foreign
sites Facebook, Twitter and Google-owned YouTube
are blocked.
Earlier this year, the government began forcing users of
Sina's wildly successful Weibo microblogging platform to
register their real names.
The new rules were quickly condemned by some Weibo users.
"So now they are getting Weibo to help in keeping records
and reporting it to authorities. Is this the freedom of
expression we are promised in the constitution?" complained one
user.
"We should resolutely oppose such a covert means to
interfere with Internet freedom," wrote another.
The government says tighter monitoring of the Internet is
needed to prevent people making malicious and anonymous
accusations online, disseminating pornography and spreading
panic with unfounded rumours, pointing out that many other
countries already have such rules.
Despite periodic calls for political reform, the party has
shown no sign of loosening its grip on power and brooks no
dissent to its authority.