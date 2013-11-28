China's rumour crackdown has "cleaned" Internet, official says

| BEIJING
BEIJING Nov 28 China's campaign against online
rumours, which critics say is crushing free speech, has been
highly successful in "cleaning" the Internet, a top official of
the country's internet regulator said on Thursday.
China has the world's most sophisticated online censorship
system, known outside the country as the Great Firewall. It
blocks many social media websites, such as Twitter, Facebook,
YouTube and others, along with many sites hosted in Taiwan and
those of rights groups and some foreign media agencies.
The crackdown on online rumours is really intended to quash
anti-government discourse, activists say. High profile users of
Sina Weibo, China's Twitter-like microblog, have been targeted,
apparently for political speech.
In a rare public appearance, Ren Xianliang, vice minister of
the State Internet Information Office, emphasised China's
commitment to scrubbing the web of content it deemed critical or
offensive.
"The fight against rumours has received a positive response
and has been quite effective," he said.
"The Internet has become clean. The frequency of slander has
declined, but it has not impacted the orderly flow of
information."
Although social media has become a platform for users to
voice complaints and criticism about the government,
authorities force domestic internet firms to delete user-posted
content they consider too politically sensitive.
China will work to strengthen regulation of the internet by
training local internet regulators and net companies, Ren added,
and further "manage" search and microblogs as well as Tencent's
popular WeChat app.
"We will meet the demands of the people to create a
cyberspace with Chinese characteristics," Ren said.
He reiterated China's right to block websites with
information on Tibetan independence or support for separatists
in China's far western region of Xinjiang.
"Some websites propagating material on Tibet and Xinjiang
aim to split our nation, or try to subvert the power of the
state," Ren added. "This runs counter to China's laws and
regulations."