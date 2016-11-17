Alibaba, Tencent back Chinese cyber law facing overseas critics

| WUZHEN, China
WUZHEN, China Nov 17 China's Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd rallied
behind Beijing's recently-imposed cyber security law on
Thursday, following criticism of it from overseas technology
rivals.
The country's two tech giants also urged closer cooperation
between the public and private sectors at China's third World
Internet Conference, which has focused on heightened threats to
cyber security over the past year, including disruptions to
financial systems and online terrorist radicalisation.
China says the new law, which formalises broad restrictions
on technology companies working in China, was designed to remove
cyber security threats in "critical" industries not to target
foreign businesses and will help counter terrorism.
However, overseas business groups and technology
organisations say it unfairly targets them with overzealous
surveillance measures and local data storage requirements.
Analysts say Alibaba and Tencent operate websites and apps
that have a largely local user base, and so face fewer changes
in the way they store data as a result of the law.
"This marks a step forward for China. We are asking
professionals to learn from these regulations," Yang
Peng, director of Tencent's Executive Committee for Information
Security, said at the conference, which is organised by China's
internet regulator and has also focused on building more robust
global governance and the responsibility of the media.
CYBER CLEANSING
Critics of the cyber security law say while China's
influence in global technology has grown, its ruling Communist
Party led by Xi has presided over broader and more vigorous
efforts to control, and often censor, information online.
Alibaba's Vice President Yu Weimin said the group has 3,000
people dedicated to security, and the e-commerce giant is
"working with law enforcement" to crack down on some content.
"With all this technology together we can win the war on
terrorism," Yu said.
Tencent's Yang said the company is working within state
regulations to clean up content, and has removed 80,000 video
clips from their site this year.
Cyber security took on a greater focus among regulators
worldwide in February when it emerged that hackers stole $81
million from the Central Bank of Bangladesh via SWIFT,
the global financial messaging system. The funds were
transferred to accounts in the Philippines and Sri Lanka.
Both Tencent and Alibaba operate online payment platforms
that offer services ranging from bill payments to money
transfers. Alibaba's Alipay dominates the online payments
industry in China, while Tencent's WeChat payment system is
increasingly popular.
"Big internet companies are the ones with the means to fight
cyber terrorism, which is why we need more cooperation between
the private and public sector," Alibaba's Yu said.
(Editing by Ryan Woo and Alexander Smith)