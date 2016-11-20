China says terrorism, fake news impel greater global internet curbs

* China urges more controls at Wuzhen World Internet
Conference
* Concerns grow after fake news spread online in U.S.
elections
* China already tightening up its own cybersecurity laws
By Catherine Cadell
WUZHEN, China, Nov 20 China's ambitions to
tighten up regulation of the Internet have found a second wind
in old fears - terrorism and fake news.
Chinese officials and business leaders speaking at the third
World Internet Conference held in Wuzhen last week called for
more rigid cyber governance, pointing to the ability of
militants to organise online and the spread of false news items
during the recent U.S. election as signs cyberspace had become
dangerous and unwieldy.
Ren Xianling, the vice minister of China's top internet
authority, said on Thursday that the process was akin to
"installing brakes on a car before driving on the road".
Ren, number two at the Cyberspace Administration of China
(CAC), recommended using identification systems for netizens who
post fake news and rumours, so they could "reward and punish"
them.
The comments come as U.S. social networks Facebook Inc
and Twitter Inc face a backlash over their role
in the spread of false and malicious information generated by
users, which some say helped sway the U.S. presidential election
in favour of Republican candidate Donald Trump.
Over the last year, China has formalised a series of
internet controls, including a controversial cybersecurity law
passed earlier this month, rules that overseas business groups
say could block foreign firms from the market.
Some fear such controls could, however, hinder the growth
and innovation that is boosting Chinese influence in global
tech.
The Wuzhen conference, held annually in the picturesque town
outside Shanghai, gave a glimpse of China's tougher new stance;
in past years attendees were given unfettered access to websites
normally blocked by China's 'Great Firewall', including Google
and Facebook, but not this year.
President Xi Jinping addressed the conference in a short
video speech on Wednesday, repeating calls to respect "cyber
sovereignty" - the imposition of government controls over
cyberspace within China's borders.
Cyber sovereignty is seen as a direct challenge to the
U.S.-led view, which encourages non-government stakeholders to
take the lead in governing specific internet industries.
"The value of the internet comes from its flexibility," said
Jared Ragland, senior director of policy for the Asia-Pacific
region at software lobbyist group BSA.
"We don't think it would be helpful to start treating it
like a public utility that can be walled off behind borders."
CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
China's new cyber law, which comes into effect in June next
year, has sparked concerns of heavy-handed surveillance and
local data storage requirements. China's internet regulator says
the law does not target foreign firms and is designed to
mitigate cyber terrorism threats to "critical infrastructure".
UN officials attending the conference are also currently
weighing the possibility of a multilateral cyber-terrorism
treaty, though a stalemate over the definition of
cyber-terrorism has hampered efforts, a UN officer told Reuters.
Despite the recent regulatory chill, several leading foreign
tech firms joined the conference, including representatives from
Facebook, International Business Machines Corp, Qualcomm
Inc and Tesla Motors Inc.
On Thursday, Reid Hoffman, chairman and co-founder of
LinkedIn Corp, a professional networking site, praised
China's "hustle" and "pragmatism" in a speech on digital
globalisation. The following day, regulators ruled to block the
company's site in Russia, a country that also champions cyber
sovereignty.
China's top tech firms also rallied behind Beijing at the
event, lending support for the recent cybersecurity regulations
and pointing to the role of social media in Trump's election as
a cautionary tale in the fight against fake news.
Ma Huateng, the chairman and chief executive of Tencent
Holdings Ltd, which oversees China's most popular
social networking app, WeChat, said Trump's win sent an "alarm"
to the global community about the dangers of fake news, a view
echoed by other executives at the event.
"(Trump's popularity) reinforces wariness about how much
freedom should be allowed in the use of the internet in China,"
says Jingdong Yuan, an associate professor at Sydney University
specialising in Asia-Pacific Security.
Controls can have downsides for innovation, however.
Baidu Inc, which held the first public trial of its
autonomous cars in Wuzhen, has met with roadblocks due to recent
restrictions on autonomous vehicles.
"In China a few months back they just have a new regulation
that banned the testing on highways, so we only do it in the
streets now," said Wang Jing, the vice president in charge of
Baidu's autonomous driving unit. "I don't know why."
"If you (regulators) want to have this kind of driving in
China early on then you've got to support us," said Wang.
(Reporting by Catherine Cadell; Editing by Will Waterman)