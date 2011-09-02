UPDATE 1-China state paper urges Internet rethink to gag foes

(Adds share action, analyst comment)
By Chris Buckley
BEIJING, Sept 2 China's Communist Party control
is at risk unless the government takes firmer steps to stop
Internet opinion being shaped by increasingly organised
political foes, a team of party writers warned in a commentary
published on Friday.
The long commentary in the overseas edition of the People's
Daily, the main newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party,
added to signs that Beijing, jolted by the growing audience and
influence of Twitter-like microblogging websites, is weighing
fresh ways to tame and channel online opinion.
Chinese officials and media have recently complained about
the spread of damaging and unfounded "rumours" on the Internet.
[ID:nL4E7JU152] But this commentary raised the political stakes
by arguing that organised, subversive opponents are exploiting
tardy regulation to inflame opinion and spread their views.
The commentary urged changes in how China controls Internet
innovations.
"Internet opinion is spontaneous, but increasingly shows
signs of becoming organised," said the commentary, written by a
team of writers for the Communist Party's top theoretical
journal, "Qiushi," which means "Seeking Truth."
"Among the many controversies stirred up on the Internet,
many are organised, with goals and meticulous planning and
direction, and some clearly have commercial interests or
political intentions in the background," said the commentary.
"Unless administration is vigorous, criminal forces,
hostile forces, terrorist organisations and others could
manipulate public sentiment by manufacturing bogus opinion on
the Internet, damaging social stability and national
security."
A commentary in the People's Daily does not amount to a
government policy pronouncement, and indeed this one may
reflect a more conservative current in official debate. But it
adds to signals that Beijing is leaning to tougher controls.
China already heavily filters the Internet, and blocks
popular foreign sites such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.
The People's Daily commentary did not single out the
explosive growth of microblog, or "weibo," users, who reached
195 million by the end of June, an increase of 209 percent on
the number at the end of 2010.
But a preface to the newspaper commentary singled out a
recent string of public uproars that have spread through
microblogs, especially the "Weibo" site of Sina Corp (SINA.O),
which dominates the sector in China.
Those uproars included a bullet train crash in July that
drew outrage aimed at government officials over evasive
statements, safety failures and the feverish expansion of
high-speed rail. [ID:nL4E7JB01C]
A 'LIGHT' HAND
That sort of growth is a key reason why investors remain
cautiously optimistic -- for the long term -- on Internet and
social-media players such as Sina, Tencent (0700.HK) and RenRen
Inc (RENN.N), billed as a Chinese version of Facebook.
Wall Street hopes that rapid growth in mobile and
social-media adoption in -- the world's second-largest Internet
market and already the biggest social-media playground by users
-- will offset persistent fears about a widespread crackdown on
Weibo or other rapidly expanding media.
Sina's shares on the Nasdaq slid more than 3 percent to
$100.95 in afternoon trading, while RenRen was off 1 percent.
"The concern is valid, but the probability is low. The
social media market has grown to such a size that it is almost
impossible for government to shut down all the platforms,"
CLSA's head of telecoms and Internet research Asia, Elinor
Leung, argued in a Thursday report on the industry.
Various government agencies in fact employ Weibo, she said,
much like Twitter is used as a communications tool in the
United States.
"The government is likely to continue to rely on Internet
companies to curtail rumours and sensitive information, rather
than suppress them."
Sina and other Chinese microblog operators already deploy
technicians and software to monitor content, and block and
remove comments deemed unacceptable, especially about protests,
scandals and party leaders. But the torrent of information and
combative views can be hard to tame.
"In Internet battles, usually negative views crush positive
ones," said the People's Daily, adding that extreme online
opinion abounded with "unvarying suspicion of government
policies, official statements, mainstream viewpoints, the
social elite and the well-off."
Officially, at least, Sina's Weibo and other Chinese
microblog sites are still in "trial" mode.
In comment's that appeared aimed at such microblogs, the
People's Daily commentary said the Chinese government had shot
itself in the foot by letting Internet technologies take off
and win huge followings before effective control was in place.
That must change, it said.
"We have failed to take into sufficient account just how
much the Internet is a double-edged sword, and have a problem
of allowing technology to advance while administration and
regulation lag," said the commentary.
Once the government tries to control an Internet technology
that has already become popular, it faces "fierce resistance
and a backlash" from users, and also international criticism,
said the newspaper.
"Clearly, in the future when developing and applying new
Internet technologies, there must first be a thorough
assessment, adopting even more prudent policies and enhancing
foresight and forward thinking in administration," it said.
