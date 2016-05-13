Personal data of Chinese elites purportedly leaked on Twitter

| BEIJING
BEIJING May 13 The purported personal details
of numerous Chinese business moguls and poltically-connected
elite have been posted to an anonymous Twitter account, an
embarrassing leak for authorities that has raised concerns about
the security of official records.
The data disclosure, including national identification
numbers, birth dates and addresses, would be one of China's
highest profile such public leaks of sensitive data if accurate.
Among those whose personal data was exposed were China's
richest man, Wang Jianlin, the chairman of Dalian Wanda Group,
and Jack Ma, founder and executive chairman of the Chinese tech
giant, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, both of whom are
known to be politically well-connected.
Reuters could not independently confirm the accuracy of the
data exposed in a series of Twitter posts this week, published
under the handle @shenfenzheng, which means "identity card" in
Chinese.
However, Sima Nan, a television pundit and vocal backer of
the ruling Chinese Communist Party, told Reuters that his
personal identification number was revealed before the Twitter
account became inaccessible.
"I am unclear about other people's (information), but mine
is indeed the content registered on my public security household
registration," Sima said by telephone.
The New York Times said it had confirmed the information for
Ma, and Wang, and Wang's wife and son, whose details were
published along with those of many other Chinese elites.
An image of the supposed identity card for Fang Binxing, the
head of a Chinese cyber security industry association, who is
also known as the father of China's internet censorship
mechanism, the so-called Great Firewall, was also published.
China's Public Security Ministry did not respond to a
request for comment.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang, asked at a regular
briefing if the data was genuine and who China thinks might be
responsible, said: "I have also noticed this report but we
really don't understand the relevant situation."
Dalian Wanda declined to comment, and Alibaba did not
respond to a request for comment. Fang Binxing could not be
reached.
Sima said he had not been contacted by authorities and that
he was unclear about the possible motive.
"You can't rule out that somebody merely wants to display
that they have the capability to break into and steal internal
information from the public security system," Sima said.
In China, paying for or disseminating private information is
a crime, though black market buying and selling of such data is
considered to be widespread in a country where corporate records
and personal connections can be opaque.
"Are you shocked by this information? I hope it can arouse
thinking among fellow compatriots. Personal privacy in China is
basically worthless," @shenfenzheng said in one tweet, according
to a cached version of the posts on the account.
Similar breaches of cybersecurity have become widespread in
the West, with the U.S. Office of Personnel Management having
disclosed that millions of federal employees' personal data was
compromised in a cyber attacks.
Long accused by the United States of rampant cyber
aggression against foreign interests, China has also been
grappling with a sharp rise in the number of hacking cases at
home. In February, hackers attempted to access more than 20
million accounts at Alibaba's Taobao e-commerce website.
Twitter could not be reached for comment, though the company
says posting private information, such as personal
identification numbers, non-public phone numbers, addresses and
contact information, can be a violation of its rules for which
accounts can be locked or suspended.
