China internet regulator fines websites over reporting

SHANGHAI, July 25 China's internet regulator has
fined several websites for violating internet publication rules
and ordered them to "rectify" pages that ran news stories based
on their own reporting, state media reported on Monday.
Government rules prohibiting the publication of
"self-edited" news and information by websites that were not set
up by news entities have been widely ignored, with many websites
running robust reporting operations.
Websites run by Sina Corp, Sohu.com Inc,
Netease Inc, Phoenix New Media Ltd's iFeng and
others had engaged in "actions that seriously violated
regulations and had a completely vile effect", state media
reported, quoting the Beijing municipal arm of the Cyberspace
Administration of China (CAC).
The sites were ordered to "rectify" their wrongdoing and
slapped with administrative fines, it said.
One report by the Beijing Times that was widely
re-published, including by the websites of the state news agency
Xinhua and the Communist Party's official People's Daily, said
several pages on Sina, Sohu, Netease and iFeng had been shut
down.
"All the (items) that were shut down or cleaned up included
websites and web pages, mobile clients, public WeChat accounts
and other platforms for propagation," the Beijing Times said.
The Cyberspace Administration did not reply immediately to
faxed questions.
Calls to Sina were not answered and the company did not
respond immediately to emailed requests for a comment. Calls to
Netease and iFeng were not answered.
A Sohu spokeswoman declined to comment.
President Xi Jinping has presided over a crackdown on
dissent and has sought to strengthen the Party's control over
the flow of news and information.
This month, the CAC said it was launching a crackdown on the
reporting of news gathered from social media, as part of what
the government calls a campaign against fake news and the
spreading of rumours.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Robert Birsel)